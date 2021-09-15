South Africa: July Unrest - Lingering Pain As Bereaved Families Left in the Dark

Two months after their relatives were shot or butchered during the violent unrest and looting which swept through parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, families are still no closer to knowing who caused the deaths of their loved ones.

In KwaZulu-Natal, where many of the deaths in July's unrest occurred, MEC for social development in the province, Nonhlanhla Khoza, said her department was providing psychosocial support to affected families. She said a team of social workers was helping people come to terms with the violent deaths of their relatives.

However, apart from the fact that none of the families Daily Maverick spoke to had heard from the social workers two months down the line, the main concern for most is that they had heard nothing from the police either.

Bhekinhlanhla Shandu narrowly escaped death when his car was attacked at a roadblock in Phoenix. He had about half a dozen people in the vehicle, three of whom have never been found.

"Nothing has changed... there is no feedback. Nothing new," Shandu said. The last time he heard from the police was when they took a statement from him.

"Are we part of this country or are we just a number here?"...