South Africa: Harnessing Sunlight and Wind Could Go a Long Way Towards Solving SA's Problems - Expert Panel

Renewable energy could be a viable solution to South Africa's unemployment, Eskom's problems and the looming effects of the climate crisis.

If only South Africa would look to its available resources of sun and wind it may well be able to address its employment and energy problems.

This is according to several panellists who took part in a webinar, "Climate choice or climate challenge?", hosted by Sanlam Investments.

Professor Guy Midgley, a climate scientist at Stellenbosch University, argued that a possible solution to the 44% unemployment rate in South Africa, the country's failing energy system and the climate crisis is to transform South Africa's energy systems.

Midgley said if thousands of South Africans were employed to build a new energy system this would sort out the country's energy problems and contribute to the mitigation of the climate crisis.

"We seem to be ignoring all this as an opportunity; we have plenty of renewable energy in this country which we can convert to usable energy," he said.

Midgley said the migration of people into cities is a tremendous opportunity to clean up the system and make it more efficient.

"Population is not the problem; the problem is overconsumption based on a...