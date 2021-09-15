Rwanda: Uganda Defeat Rwanda to Finish Fifth in Africa

Uganda avenged their group game loss to Rwanda with a 3-1 victory to finish fifth at the CAVB Volleyball African Nations Championship Tuesday afternoon in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Volleyball Cranes lost 3-2 to hosts Rwanda in their last group A and had a bone to pick having felt hard done by the referees in the first meeting.

Like was the case in the first game, Uganda struggled to get out of the blocks early and found themselves on the back foot after the first set.

Uganda improved on most of the aspects of the game and chose a more cautious approach in the service box to iron out the errors from the two earlier losses to Rwanda and Egypt.

Daudi Okello and George Aporu abandoned the jump service and registered a high success rate.

Rwanda went into the first technical timeout of the game with a four-point advantage (8-4).

Uganda gave away four points from the service box before the second technical timeout and trailed 16-11.

Daudi Okello, Samuel Engwau both struggled early on while Gideon Angiro failed to find the line on three occasions.

Rwanda led 18-12 to force the Cranes into a timeout.

The hosts made light work of Uganda's net defense on several occasions as the Cranes struggled to keep their blocks on court.

Rwanda drew first blood and took the set 25-21.