Rwanda: Uganda Defeat Rwanda to Finish Fifth in Africa

15 September 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Emanzi Ndyamuhaki

Uganda avenged their group game loss to Rwanda with a 3-1 victory to finish fifth at the CAVB Volleyball African Nations Championship Tuesday afternoon in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Volleyball Cranes lost 3-2 to hosts Rwanda in their last group A and had a bone to pick having felt hard done by the referees in the first meeting.

Like was the case in the first game, Uganda struggled to get out of the blocks early and found themselves on the back foot after the first set.

Uganda improved on most of the aspects of the game and chose a more cautious approach in the service box to iron out the errors from the two earlier losses to Rwanda and Egypt.

Daudi Okello and George Aporu abandoned the jump service and registered a high success rate.

Rwanda went into the first technical timeout of the game with a four-point advantage (8-4).

Uganda gave away four points from the service box before the second technical timeout and trailed 16-11.

Daudi Okello, Samuel Engwau both struggled early on while Gideon Angiro failed to find the line on three occasions.

Rwanda led 18-12 to force the Cranes into a timeout.

The hosts made light work of Uganda's net defense on several occasions as the Cranes struggled to keep their blocks on court.

Rwanda drew first blood and took the set 25-21.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X