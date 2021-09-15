South Africa: Upping the Anti - How Health Workers Can Engage Anti-Vaxxers and the Vaccine Hesitant With Grace and Patience

opinion

The anti-science, anti-vaccine movement is a relatively new phenomenon, one that, far from demonstrating ignorance, is seen by its followers as aspirational, with voices speaking against the medical-industrial complex. Public health messaging is going to have to evolve quickly to meet this new age of misinformation.

On 30 August in Daily Maverick, I wrote about how healthcare workers could bridge the gap between science and anti-vaxxers. Online, someone wrote back: "This is their hill and they're willing to die on it - and I'm willing to let them at this point." While I understand and empathise with the depth of frustration behind this statement, it is you, my friends and colleagues holding the hands of the people on that hill. We aren't smiling and saying, 'I told you so". We are taking on yet more vicarious trauma and mental anguish.⁠⁠

It feels like compassionate conversation between those with opposing ideas has been a challenge for more than a few years. Brexit, followed by Donald Trump's election in 2016, seemed to mark the advent of a weaponised internet landscape. Lockdowns have pushed people apart not only in the intended, physical sense, but in an emotional one, too. As a result, we...