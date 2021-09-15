Tunisia: 'Democracy, an Irrevocable Option,' Jerandi Says

Tunis/Tunisia — Democracy in Tunisia is an irrevocable option, and human rights and public and individual freedoms are guaranteed and protected, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi said Tuesday.

"No infringement has been made to freedom of expression and protest, contrary to reports on this subject," Jerandi pointed out in his address to participants in the UN Human Rights Council meeting. Quoted as saying in a Foreign Ministry press release, Jerandi reaffirmed that "the exceptional measures taken last July 25 by President Kais Saied are pursuant to Article 80 of the Constitution and meet the people's claims to urgently act and put an end to political chaos in the country."

The media landscape in Tunisia is "pluralist and accessible to all, without any exclusion," he considered during an interactive dialogue held Tuesday with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on "the human rights situation in the world."

The FM pointed out "the need to respect the rule of law, counter corruption and prosecute all those who enjoyed privileges or were involved in corruption before July 25, 2021." Bachelet reiterated for her part, firm commitment to continue to cooperate with Tunisia, ten years after the opening of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Tunis. The decision to open this office was made at the request of the Tunisian State to break with the past's bad practices and foster the respect of human rights in the country. "The United Nations is there to help Tunisia build a true democracy on solid and long-lasting foundations," Bachelet assured, adding that the OHCHR office is closely following the process of Tunisian democracy, amidst a context of crisis.