South Africa: Former Gauteng Health Official Admits Involvement in Transfer of Life Esidimeni Mental Patients

Dr Richard Lebethe had previously denied involvement in the transfer of the mental health patients, 144 of whom later died.

After testifying that he was not involved in the Marathon Project of transferring patients from Life Esidimeni to NGOs, on Tuesday the former deputy director-general of the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH), Dr Richard Lebethe, conceded that he had been involved, at the instruction of the former MEC for Health Qedani Mahlangu.

Legal counsel representing Levy Mosenogi, the GDoH chief planning director, attempted to show that Lebethe had in fact been involved in the project to transfer mental health patients from Life Esidimeni to ill-equipped NGOs, where 144 of the patients died. Lebethe had previously denied this.

Mosenogi's counsel read out an email from Mahlangu addressed to Lebethe, stating that the then head of department, Dr Barney Selebano, and Lebethe had to "drive this process to provide leadership, these NGOs are dishonest", referring to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group taking the GDoH to court. Lebethe conceded this, but maintained that he was not actively involved.

Lebethe said that concerns and warnings raised by Life Esidimeni officials about patient relapses as well as "adjustment challenges" were escalated to Selebano....