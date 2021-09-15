Cameroon: Felix Riwou - Public Office As Opportunity to Serve God - Faithfully

"Soil loue," his first ever album in 24 years of singing, implores public servants to use their positions to glorify the Lord

The one complaint that keeps being raised about our society is the fast declining level of rectitude in the management of public affairs. Or rather, the virtual absence of it. It is evident that public good has over the years been relegated to the background. In place of personal concerns or self-interest - in the conduct of public affairs. Not surprisingly, the fear of God seems to have lost its worth in what people do and say. Nowadays. Be it in their private or official capacities.

It is this moral question that Felix Riwou seeks to address in his premier album, which is actually one song - a single. "Soit loue" in French means "Be thou praised." "I chose the title because God deserves to be glorified by everyone," explains the singer who has been doing music for 24 years, singing in choirs. He recently did a year and half stint in a school in Yaounde to "to read and write music."

"Public office holders, please serve sincerely and in honesty," the song implores. "Because the Lord Almighty gives positions for their holders to serve Him," it justifies. "Serve God with all our hearts by steering away from corruption and other societal ills," the song continues. "Let everything you do bring glory to the Lord. Seek God's face before taking any decision. And He will uplift you in your public office," the singer promises.

Produced by Messia Group, Yaounde, "Soit loue" has so far met with a favourable public response since its launch earlier this year in Yaounde. "The public is appreciating the song. Others think I should work on it again, given that this is my first experience," says Felix. "I am so grateful to Men of God who stood by me in prayer in this project," he adds. "I thank the Messia Group and the Marial Sanctuary Music School, Nsimalen for training to me read and write music," says the native of Yambaland in Nwa Subdivision, Donga-Mantung Division of the North West Region.

For now, distribution of "Soit loue" is done by the Marial Sanctuary in Nsimalen, Yaounde and Ecole Messia, Nkolnda, Yaounde. Riwou Felix, whose artiste name is Felix Riwou, trained as an elementary school teacher. His name in Yamba language means, "He who knows is easily recognised."