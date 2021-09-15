Liberia: LACC Investigates Bill Twehway Over Multiple Corruption Saga At the National Port Authority

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) on Tuesday interrogated the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), Mr. Bill Twehway, over his alleged connection to the dubious transfer of US$300,000 from the Port of Buchanan by the then Manager and the awarding of a contract to a company which his brother had 50 percent shares.

While the LACC will not give details of its investigation on Tuesday, the NPA has continuously said Mr. Twehway has never been involved in any act of corruption at the NPA.

However, Mr. Charles MacArthur D. Gull, the former manager at the Port of Buchanan who is at the center stage of the US$300,000 transfer disclosed that he was going to expose all those behind the transfer and other illicit acts that took place at the port.

He posted to Facebook: "It is about time I speak and make clarity about the entire allegation. I had no option than accepting under duress, fear of death, being in imminent danger," he said.

He continued: "I have all the documents and communication in my possession. Locking my office not to get hold of any documents, was a failed attempt. Because every document I deem essential was kept on my iCloud. And it will be published to the press and the Liberian people. I won't be the sacrificial lamb."

Mr. Twehway came under the spotlight again when a FrontPageAfrica investigation unearthed that he awarded the loading contract at the port of Buchanan to his brother, Peter Twehway, who is believed to fronting for he, Bill Twehway.

FrontPageAfrica attained and published the articles of incorporation of the company, Creative Developers Inc. which Mr. Twehway's brother own 50 per cent shares. The Deputy Comptroller at the Port, Mr. Christian D. Brownell also owns 20 percent shares, Sidiki Fofana, 20 percent while the sister of the vice chair of the LACC, Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala own 10 percent shares.

Under Mr. Bill Twehway's leadership, the company received contracts amounting to over US$500,000.

The document in the possession of FrontPageAfrica shows that CDI which was incorporated on July 15, 2020 and signed an MOU with the NPA for the contract less than one month after its incorporation is largely owned by Mr. Peter Twehway, who is believed to be the brother of Mr. Bill Twehway.

Peter Twehway is also the Operations Manager for Global Tracking Management Service, a company managing the Container Tracking Numbers for the NPA. He is assigned at the Port of Buchanan.

Sources within the NPA had earlier informed FrontPageAfrica (FPA) that Cllr. Kanio Bai-Gbala along with Mr. Bill Twehway, Mr. Brownell and Mr. Fofana, established the company and allegedly used funds from the NPA and purchased a loading machine (966 Loader) for the company and awarded the loading contract at the Port of Buchanan to themselves.

Cllr. Gbala informed FrontPageAfrica that he is not a shareholder of the Creative Developers Inc. (CDI) but stated, "I bought shares in Creative Developers on behalf of my younger sister, Zarylee Gbala upon being invited by my friend Sidiki Fofana who established the company and is the CEO."

While Sidiki Fofana in a statement asserted that the prior to the existence of the CDI, in the absence of investment capital, he sold valuable personal properties to raise tens of thousands of dollars to enhance the firm's administrative and operational capacity, and purchased machines needed to hit the ground running.

Fofana: "I was also blessed to form partnership with another Liberian who has been in the business for a long time. He provided additional machines and experience making our operations one of the best in the port history."

Upon the publication of the contract which suggest conflict of interest, Cllr. Gbala took a leave of absence from the LACC. According to him, his decision is intended to give

"While I am absolutely convinced that I have committed no legal wrong nor violated any conflict of interest provision of our laws, I believe it is necessary that I take this leave of absence in order to allow the independent and professional men of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to undertake a speedy and impartial investigation into this matter without any public perception of bias or impartially."