Nigeria: Lawan Swears in Jarigbe As Senator

Abuja — President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday sworn Agom Jarigbe as a replacement for Stephen Odey.

Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been having a legal battle with Steven Odey on who is the true candidate of the party for Cross River North.

Jarigbe took an oath as a Senator following his victory at the Supreme Court.

Recall that the by-election for Cross River North was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC following the death of Senator Rose Oko.

Also, a Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar declared Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe winner of December 5th, 2020, Cross River North senatorial bye-election.

The three-man Appeal Tribunal headed by Hon. Justice Chioma I. Nwosu also nullified the certificate of return earlier issued to Dr Steven Odey by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and directed that it be withdrawn immediately.

