Nigeria: Lawan Swears in Jarigbe As Senator

15 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

Abuja — President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday sworn Agom Jarigbe as a replacement for Stephen Odey.

Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been having a legal battle with Steven Odey on who is the true candidate of the party for Cross River North.

Jarigbe took an oath as a Senator following his victory at the Supreme Court.

Recall that the by-election for Cross River North was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC following the death of Senator Rose Oko.

Also, a Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar declared Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe winner of December 5th, 2020, Cross River North senatorial bye-election.

The three-man Appeal Tribunal headed by Hon. Justice Chioma I. Nwosu also nullified the certificate of return earlier issued to Dr Steven Odey by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and directed that it be withdrawn immediately.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X