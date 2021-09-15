Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly 7 Million Jabs Administered So Far

15 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A total of 6,911,801 COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered so far, including 4,574,648 first doses and 2,337,153 boosters, the Health Ministry said.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 3,052,221 and is as follows: 2,337,153 received two doses, 321,061 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 394,007 had one jab as they were infected before.

Out of 116,969 text message invites sent on September 14, only 50,450 people honoured their jab appointments.

6,101,399 people registered on Evax.tn platform until September 14 to book vaccination appointments, the ministry added.

