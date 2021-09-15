Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

Interview with Awadiya Abbas: Women's union organiser and revolutionary

September 10 - 2021 DABANGA SUDAN For the Inspirational Women series, Radio Dabanga interviewed Awadiya Abbas, President of the Women's Cooperative Association of Popular Food and Beverage Sellers, trade unionist, and revolutionary activist.

Awadiya became an active member of the Sudanese Women's Union after she began working in a textiles factory in Khartoum in 1969. When the union was dissolved in 1971, she was detained "for being a communist" and dismissed from her work.

The started to work as a popular food seller at markets in 1994, and continued her activist work. The first steps towards organising the popular food and beverage vendors into a union were taken with the support of the Sudanese Development Association. They started organising women vendors in a cooperative association and training them to know their rights.

During her tenure as secretary-general, Awadiya Abbas was active in protecting tea sellers from harassment by helping them to obtain registration cards and formalising their work.

Violence continues in South Kordofan and Darfur

September 10 - 2021 EL ABBASIYA / NYALA / ZALINGEI / TAWILA / KHARTOUM Resistance Committees in El Abbasiy in South Kordofan have demanded the dismissal of the members of the locality's security committee for its failure to bring down the growing insecurity in the area.

Armed men riding on motorcycles are almost daily robbing people on the roads, while the security committee does not move a finger, an activist told Radio Dabanga from El Abbasiya town.

In Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, an employee of the Nile Bank was killed in an attack on Wednesday. In North Darfur's Tawila, three farmers were beaten up by militant herdsmen on Thursday, when they protested the grazing of cattle on their farms in the area of Kushni.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan, more than 400 people were killed in armed attacks in the country between January and August this year.

357k COVID-19 vaccines land in Sudan capital

September 12 - 2021 KHARTOUM A significant shipment of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, arrived at Khartoum Airport on Saturday, as a grant from the Federal Republic of Germany. The doses will be distributed to all states of Sudan.

A representative of the Ministry of Health, Dr Khaled Fadlallah, affirmed the receipt of 357,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, a continuation of previous grants from Germany to Sudan to address the pandemic.

He called on the public to visit the vaccination centres that operate throughout the day.

The ministry has so far distributed more than 150,000 doses of Johnson's vaccine, 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, and 28,000 doses of Sinopharm.

Central Bank of Sudan: Trade deficit down by 25%

September 14 - 2021 KHARTOUM The Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) has announced the annual deficit in Sudan's Balance of Trade (BOT) (the difference between exports and imports) has been reduced by 25 per cent to $1.6 billion. Sudan's BOT deficit was $2.50 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

Rape and GBV a constant threat for displaced women as North Darfur violence persists

September 13 - 2021 TABIT / EL FASHER Women and girls displaced by violence and lawlessness in Darfur face the additional constant threat of rape and gender based violence (GBV), long used as an instrument of terror by the forces and militias of the former regime, and now at the hand of "armed and ...

Sudan committee sacks 79 SUNA employees, seizes lands, property of former regime figures in White Nile state

September 12 - 2021 KHARTOUM / ED DAMAZIN Sudan's Committee for Dismantling the June 30 1989 Regime and Recovering Stolen Funds*, has sacked 79 employees of the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) in a decision on Saturday. The committee has also issued a decision to recover 2,376 feddans (acres) ...

Three million Sudanese children suffer from acute malnutrition

September 10 - 2021 KHARTOUM According to Sudan's Ministry of Health and United Nations agencies, about three million children under the age of five in the country suffer from acute malnutrition. The Health Ministry reported in a joint statement with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Food Programme ..

PM Hamdok: FCC political declaration is 'a historical event and step on the right track'

September 9 - 2021 KHARTOUM The Sudanese capital of Khartoum witnessed the signing of a Political Declaration of the Unity of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) yesterday by 43 parties and movements within the framework of the Central Council for Freedom and Change and the Sudan Revolutionary ...

More heavy rain forecast as Sudan flood death toll rises

September 9 - 2021 KHARTOUM The death toll of victims of the torrential rains and floods in Sudan this year has risen to 79, and tens of thousands of people have been displaced throughout the country since the beginning of the rainy season. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected continue in southern and ...

ICC sets date for Darfur janjaweed leader Kushayb war crimes trial

September 8 - 2021 THE HAGUE The trial on 31 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity against former Darfur janjaweed leader Ali Muhammad Ali Abdelrahman (also known as Ali Kushayb), will begin on April 5, 2022, Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the ...