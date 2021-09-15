Malawi: MEC Meets Public Affairs Committee On Boundary Review - Malawi Electoral Commission

press release

As part of the ongoing sensitisation and engagement of stakeholders, the Malawi Electoral Commission on Wednesday, 8th September, 2021 held a meeting with the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) over the review of constituency and ward boundaries.

The meeting drew participation of the entire 18-member board of the quasi-religious grouping.

In his presentation, MEC Chairman, Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale said the meeting was convened considering that the PAC board draws membership from various stakeholders of the society.

"We do recognise the very significant role PAC occupies in society both in terms of governance and the moral and theological campus of our society. We respect that critical role in building our nation," he said.

In his remarks, PAC board Chairperson, Monsignor Dr Patrick Thawale hailed MEC for the meeting because it offered the board an opportunity to engage the Commission and seek clarifications.

"We urge that this should not be the last engagement with the board, but we will move together up to the end.

"This is our country and MEC and PAC are not competitors but partners. And our partnership should have sense of direction and also sharing of knowledge. Such kind of meetings empower all of us to work together for the wellbeing, development and dignity of our nation.

"We are co-workers in serving the nation as such when there are issues and activities we expect that interaction whereby we can share information and updates," he said.

Monsignor Dr Thawale urged the Commission to work independently and professionally up to the end of the process so that the final report should be acceptable to all stakeholders.

Dr Thawale urged the Commission to take the boundary review process as another opportunity to cement the credibility gained in how the electoral body managed the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.

"The job you have is very challenging at the same time I wish to congratulate MEC for the job you did. You brought sanity and dignity to the whole process. Keep it up."

"You have a job to do given to you by the constitution to review boundaries at intervals of not more than five years. This process is very important and I know it is in safe hands of the Commission. In this whole process it is very important to promote transparency and but also ownership," he said.

The Commission is conducting public sensitisation meetings in all the councils across the country whereby political parties, Civil Society Organisations, chiefs and various stakeholders are invited to attend.