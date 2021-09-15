Zimbabwe: Scott Vincent Rises to Seventh in Japan's Order of Merit

Leading professional golfer Scott Vincent is now on position seven at the current Japanese Golf Tour Order of Merit standings after he captured his first ever win a fortnight ago.

The former Chapman Golf Club player has now raked 225 points after taking part in four events this season.

The Zimbabwean has a scoring average of 70.34 and a driving accuracy of 55.58.

Total Point Rankings are computed by totalling a player's rank in nine statistical categories and converting into points to evaluate an overall performance.

Vincent will return to the course in tomorrow's Ana Open Golf Championships at Sapporo Golf Club Wattsu Course, in Japan.

Meanwhile, a total of seven local professionals are expected to take part in the four-day third edition of the Vodacom Origins of Golf starting tomorrow.

Ben Follet-Smith, who made the cut in last week's tournament, will have the company of compatriots Greg Bentley, Mandhu brothers Kayyam and Mahammad, Mark Williams and Shaahid Mahmed.

The tournament will take place at The Woods at Mount Edgecombe.