Namibia: Finance Ministry Terminates Over 15,000 Medical Aid Benefits of Pensioners Over Non-Compliance

15 September 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Finance, on 3 September, terminated Public Services Employees Medical Aid Scheme (PSEMAS) benefits of 15,162 retired staff members who are not contributing to the fund and have failed to re-apply for medical aid at retirement.

In a statement this week, the Ministry said this came after a PSEMAS Membership Verification Project was conducted and found that a segment of these retirees withdrew their full pension benefits.

"It is required that contribution for PSEMAS should be deducted from pension benefits monthly," the Ministry stated.

The ministry noted that all government employees are informed upon retirement through the retirement letter that they should apply within 90 days if they wish to continue with PSEMAS medical aid benefits.

This is in terms of the Public Services Staff Rule on PSEMAS, the ministry said there are currently consultations being done with key stakeholders to see if there is any possibility of deviating from the staff rules.

