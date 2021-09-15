Nigeria: D'Tigress Land in Yaounde for Afrobasket Title Defence

15 September 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni

Nigeria's women senior national team, D'Tigers, arrived in Yaounde, yesterday, for their FIBA Afrobasket Championship title defense.

The African champions will open their campaign against Mozambique on Saturday, September 18, 2021 before facing Angola on Monday for their second group match with a top place finish as target.

The ever impressive team under the watchful eyes of Coach Otis Hughley in the last 4 years has emerged as the most successful team in Africa with back to back Afrobasket titles (2017, 2019) and aiming to win it for the third straight time.

Elizabeth Balogun makes a return to the team alongside Promise Amukamara, Ezinne Kalu, Pallas Kunayi-Akpannah and Ifunanya Ibekwe.

Nkem Akaraiwe has also been listed alongside Amy Okonkwo who is set to make her Afrobasket debut with Oderah Chidom, Nicole Enabosi and Murjanatu Musa.

Sarah Ogoke who is one of the most senior members of the team returns with Victoria Macaulay to the team, to be captained by Adaora Elonu.

The 13 man list will be pruned down to 12 before the commencement of the championship.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X