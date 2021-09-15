Nigeria: Buhari Swears in 3 INEC National Commissioners

15 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in three National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commissioners sworn-in before the start of an ongoing virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the conference room of the First Lady's office, State House Abuja, are Dr Baba Bila representing the North-East zone; Professor Sani Adam, North-Central and Professor Abdullahi Abdu, representing North-West.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, are among those physically attending the FEC meeting, which started at 9am.

Also present are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others include Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola and Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola .

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, and other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X