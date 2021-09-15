Nigeria: Lawan Swears in Jarigbe As Cross River North Senator

15 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

<i>Mr Jarigbe replaces Steven Odey, who was sacked by an Appeal Court in Calabar in July.</sub>

Jarigbe Jarigbe has been sworn in as the senator representing Cross River North senatorial district after a long legal tussle with another contender for the seat, Steven Odey.

The senator took his oath of office at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

The swearing-in was performed by the Clerk of the Senate, Ibrahim El-Ladan.

Mr Jarigbe replaces Steven Odey, who was sacked by an <a target="_blank" href="https://www.finelib.com/listing/Federal-Court-of-Appeal-Calabar/3138/">Appeal Court in Calabar</a>, in July.

The Appeal Tribunal sitting in Calabar had declared the former as Senator-elect in the December 5, 2020 Cross River North Senatorial District by-election.

The three-man tribunal, headed by Justice Chioma Iheme-Nwosu, dismissed an earlier ruling by the Election Petition Tribunal which declared Senator Stephen Odey winner of that election.

The Court had ruled that the tribunal erred by passing a judgement where it had no jurisdiction.

It dismissed preliminary objections stating that considering the facts and circumstances, judgment was best served by considering the merit of the appeal.

Mr Jarigbe will occupy the seat of the late senator for the district, Rose Oko, who died in March 2020.

