Namibia: Plastic Packaging and Meatco Crowned Top Exporters At Inaugural Namibia Exporter of the Year Awards

Plastic Packaging and Meatco this week received trophies for being the two top exporters in the country at the first-ever Namibia Exporter of the Year Awards held earlier in August.

At the virtual awards held on 5 August, Plastic Packaging won the overall exporter of the year award, as well as the winner of the Exporter of the Year: South Africa market category.

Plastic Packaging is a Windhoek-based market leader in a range of plastic and packaging products, all manufactured in Namibia. Plastic Packaging will now compete for the Southern Africa Regional Exporter of the Year later this year, against other national Exporter of the Year winners from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Mozambique, South Africa, and Zambia.

At the same awards, meat processing and marketing entity, Meatco was awarded Exporter of the Year: United States market.

The awards are part of a collaboration between the U.S. Government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub and the Namibian Manufacturers Association. and the trophy handover ceremony took place this week.

At the handover ceremony, Ronnie Varkevisser reiterated the commitment of the Namibian Manufacturers Association to continuing the partnership with the USAID in staging the annual awards going forward.

The Exporter awards are an important milestone in recognizing the valuable work that export firms play in Namibia, and we are glad to partner with the USAID Trade Hub in this regard and look forward to our future collaboration to grow the awards," Varkevisser said.

The Minister of Industrialization and Trade, Lucia Iipumbu and Acting USAID Country Representative, Mark Anthony White represented the local government and the United States respectively.

Namibian Manufacturers Association and USAID Trade Hub committed to continuing to help Namibia export firms to increase exports through providing support for firms to overcome complex market entry requirements and connecting them with South African and U.S. companies.

Ronnie Varkevisser (NMA-CEO) Presenting the trophy to Nico du Plessis (Plastic Packaging-MD) - winner of the Exporter of the Year: South Africa market category.

Isaac Nathinge (MEATCO Executive: Strategy and Business Development), Dr Adrianatus Maseke (MEATCO Executive: Marketing and Compliance), Mwilima Mushokabanji (MEATCO-CEO) receiving a trophy from Mark White (Acting USAID Country Representative for Namibia) - Winner of the Exporter of the Year: United States market.