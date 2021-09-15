Tunisia: Lab'ess Launches Call for Applications to Support 4 Eco-Entrepreneurs in Marsa

Tunis/Tunisia — The Social and Solidarity Economy Laboratory (Lab'ess) launched a call for applications to support and fund 4 eco-entrepreneurs working on initiatives related to the circular economy and "Zero waste" in the municipality of Marsa, Tunis.

This call is dedicated to sectors operating in the areas of waste reduction and management, circular economy, fight against food waste, recycling, waste recovery and processing and eco-innovation and eco-design.

Applications should be submitted no later than October 14, at 12 p.m. on L'envoi du dossier est à https://bit.ly/ACMedina. The support programme will be achieved in the period spanning December 2021 and March 2022. The goal is to encourage and support four innovative initiatives in combating solid waste disposal in the municipality of La Marsa, with a circular economy approach. The implementation of the project is carried out by the Lab'ess incubator, member of the PULSE Group in collaboration with Circulab, an expert in circular design.

The selected project leaders will be supported and awarded a prize of between €5,000 and €10,000 to help them develop their projects.

This call for applications is part of the MED-InA project, funded by the European Union under the ENI CBC Med programme, aimed to foster the creation of initiatives that generate positive environmental and social impacts in order to generate jobs, notably for young people and women, and to develop the green and circular economy in the Mediterranean.

Cities on both shores of the Mediterranean are facing major environmental challenges and increasing costs to collect and treat waste, including costly investments in landfills or incinerators. The MED-InA project proposes to develop and implement a methodology for a "Zero Waste" public policy adapted to Mediterranean cities as an exemplary and participatory approach to waste reduction, reuse and recycling.

The Three municipalities chosen to develop the pilot project are La Marsa (Tunisia), Irbid (Jordan) and Ribera (Spain).