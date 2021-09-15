West Africa: Pres. Weah Leaves for Extraordinary ECOWAS Session in Ghana

15 September 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has departed Monrovia for an extraordinary session of West African Heads of State and Government in Accra.

The Liberian Leader left the country early Wednesday, September 15, 2021, for the extraordinary session which is to examine the military and political situation in Guinea.

During the session slated for September 16, 2021, President Weah and his West African counterparts will review the report of the High-Level Mission to Guinea by the chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers.

The West African leaders are expected to issue a communique after their deliberations.

In the absence of the President, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mawine Diggs will act as chair of the cabinet in consultation with the Vice President and via telephone with the President.

President Weah is accompanied at the Extraordinary Session of West African Heads of State and Government by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah; Defense Minister Daniel Ziankah, National Security Advisor Jefferson Karmo, and Maritime Commissioner Lenn Eugene Nagbe among others.

