Tunisia Elected to Host 2024 Organic World Congress - UPD 1

15 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has been elected to host the 2024 Organic World Congress, an event organised every three years by the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM).

Tunisia's bid to host this event brings Africa to the forefront, said on Tuesday UNObio Tunisia, a professional union grouping farmers, processors and distributors of natural or organically processed agricultural products.

Tunisia collected a total of 60 votes, or 32% of all electronic votes cast by IFOAM affiliates, beating four other countries, including Denmark.

Tunisia ranks first in the world in terms of area dedicated to organic agriculture and organic olive growing. The country is top of the list of exporters of organic products in Africa, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The latter also points to an increase of 14% in the area devoted to organic farming during the period 2001-2018. This increase stands at 26% for the stakeholders, 22% for the quantities exported and 31% for the value of organic exports.

