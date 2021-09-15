Tunisia: UK Export Finance Earmarks £2.5 Billion to Support UK Export Projects in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — The UK Export Finance Agency (UKEF) earmarked £2.5 billion (nearly 9.65 billion dinars) to support UK export projects in Tunisia, the Tunisian-British Chamber of Commerce (TBCC) said in a press release on Wednesday.

A workshop on the UKEF was held on Tuesday by the TBCC in collaboration with the UK Department for International Trade (DIT), and dedicated to Tunisian large-scale enterprises and groups operating in various sectors, notably mass retailing, pharmaceutical, health, agro-food and construction sectors, etc.

The event offered the opportunity for the participating enterprises interested in the UK market and seeking to develop their activities in Tunisia or abroad, to familiarise with the UKEF mechanisms, the eligibility criteria, as well as ways to access the various funding options, which are considered competitive and attractive, notably in terms of rates and repayment.