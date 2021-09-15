Egypt: PPC Revenues up to Egp 2.8 Bln - Petroleum Ministry

Petroleum Pipelines Company (PPC ) on Tuesday 14/9/2021 revealed that nearly 60 million tons of crude oil, petroleum products and condensates as well as butane gas were transported during Fiscal Year (FY) 2020/2021.

Almost 28 million tons are crude oil, condensates and about 31.8 million tons are petroleum products, and buatne, with revenues estimated at nearly 2.8 billion Egyptian pounds, marking a 12% increase, compared to the past year, added the PPC.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tareq el Mulla said in remarks to the General Assembly of the PPC, held to approve results of the FY 2020/2021 that the positive results of the petroleum sector were attributed to political stability and the superb economic performance in the country, despite challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic globally.

The petroleum sector is making firm strides to up investments and upgrade its main infrastructure in line with the sustainable development goals as per Egypt vision 2030, according to a statement by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Mulla underlined the importance of carrying out digital transformation in running petroleum activities within the framework of development and modernization projects nationwide.

MENA