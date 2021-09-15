Egypt: PPC Revenues up to Egp 2.8 Bln - Petroleum Ministry

15 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Petroleum Pipelines Company (PPC ) on Tuesday 14/9/2021 revealed that nearly 60 million tons of crude oil, petroleum products and condensates as well as butane gas were transported during Fiscal Year (FY) 2020/2021.

Almost 28 million tons are crude oil, condensates and about 31.8 million tons are petroleum products, and buatne, with revenues estimated at nearly 2.8 billion Egyptian pounds, marking a 12% increase, compared to the past year, added the PPC.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tareq el Mulla said in remarks to the General Assembly of the PPC, held to approve results of the FY 2020/2021 that the positive results of the petroleum sector were attributed to political stability and the superb economic performance in the country, despite challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic globally.

The petroleum sector is making firm strides to up investments and upgrade its main infrastructure in line with the sustainable development goals as per Egypt vision 2030, according to a statement by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Mulla underlined the importance of carrying out digital transformation in running petroleum activities within the framework of development and modernization projects nationwide.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X