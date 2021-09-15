Egypt: Shoukry Stresses Egypt's Support for ALF's New Leadership

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed Egypt's support for the new leadership of the Anna Lindh Euro-Mediterranean Foundation for the Dialogue Between Cultures that was established in 2004 in Alexandria.

Shoukry made the remarks during his meeting on Tuesday with President of Anna Lindh Foundation (ALF) Princess Rym Al Ali and Executive Director Josep Ferré, said Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez.

Shoukry said that Egypt seeks to cooperate with the ALF to confront negative phenomena such as terrorism, extremism, hate speech, illegal migration, in addition to strengthening communication programs among youth, supporting knowledge and building capacities.

On her part, the ALF president expressed appreciation of Egypt's support for the foundation to continue its role as a platform for intercultural dialogue in the Mediterranean region.