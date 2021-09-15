Egypt: Sisi, DR Congo President Discuss Cooperation Issues

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Tuesday a phone call from DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The two leaders discussed a number of cooperation issues and exchanged views on a number of African issues of mutual interest.

Hailing the close relations and cooperation with Egypt, Tshisekedi affirmed his country's keenness to foster bilateral trade exchange and economic ties.

Meanwhile, Sisi hailed the qualitative leap which relations have witnessed at the political and economic levels, a matter which was clear in the investment cooperation between the two sides, particularly in the domains of infrastructure, digital transformation, construction, energy, and water.

MENA