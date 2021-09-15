Egypt: Cabinet Holds Its Weekly Meeting

15 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet held its weekly session on Wednesday 15/9/2021 under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli to discuss economic, social and political files.

They will discuss also the recent developments of the coronavirus and applying precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus.

They will also discuss means of encouraging investments and follow up national project that are now implemented in the country.

The Cabinet will probe the social protection program and directives by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in this regard.

MENA

