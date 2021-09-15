Egypt: PM Witnesses Signing Ceremony of Fund Cooperation Protocol On Supporting Disabled

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli took part on Wednesday 15/9/2021 in a signing ceremony of a charity investment fund cooperation protocol between the Ministry of Awqaf (Religious Endowment) and the Ministry of Social Solidarity to support the disabled.

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Gomaa signed the agreement for his ministry and Minister of Social Solidarity el-Nivine Kabbaj signed for her ministry.

Gomaa said the protocol comes in implementation of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to provide all possible care to people with disabilities and out of the ministry's keenness on serving civil society and integrating citizens with disabilities in their surroundings.

As per the agreement, the Awqaf Ministry will channel EGP 50 million of its resources in support of the fund, Gomaa said.

For her part, the minister of social solidarity said her ministry will be in charge of directing the allocated sum as needed, in line with a plan devised in this respect.

She noted that ATAA Charitable Fund for the disabled is the first open investment charity fund to operate in line with money market policies, with the aim of investing revenues to support institutions for people with disabilities in the various domains, including the health, education and training spheres to further help merge them into the community.

MENA