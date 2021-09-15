Egypt: UAC Chief Hails German-Egyptian Cooperation

Secretary General of the Union of Arab Chambers of Commerce (UAC) Khaled Hanafy on Wednesday lauded German-Egyptian economic and political cooperation.

In statements to MENA, he added that Egypt is advancing very well at the economic level.

Egyptian-German cooperation is very substantial whether at the political, economic or private sector levels, he said.

Meetings of officials from both sides are held regularly, he said, lauding the achievements of Egypt in the field of electricity through German partnership.

He also hailed cooperation with the private sector in different fields especially in the health care domain.

The remarks were made on the sidelines of the Arab-German health forum that is organized by the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

MENA