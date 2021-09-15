South Africa: Accused Convicted for Dealing in Platinum

14 September 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Tifirenyika Matoro (36) was convicted and sentenced by the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court yesterday, 13 September 2021 for dealing in platinum.

The accused was arrested on 15 March 2018 following investigations into the illegal trade of precious metals in Rustenburg, where he was found to have illegally purchased platinum over a period of time.

Subsequent to his arrest, he appeared before the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court where he was released on bail.

He then made a series of court appearances and he was ultimately convicted and sentenced to a fine of forty thousand rand (R40 000-00) or two years imprisonment of which half of the sentence was suspended on condition that he is not found guilty of a similar offence in the next five years.

The exhibits were therefore forfeited to the state.

