South Africa: EC SAPS Ensures School Safety Through Enhanced Partnership in Gqeberha

To fulfil the mandate of ensuring and maintaining school safety, the South African Police Service in the Eastern Cape, together with different stakeholders, visited Masiphathisane Senior Secondary School in Motherwell, Gqeberha today, 14th September 2021, as part of social responsibility initiative aimed at bettering the lives of learners and their environment thereof.

The role-players joined hands as different items were donated to the school, in an effort to better the lives of learners and educators, and a monetary voucher was handed over to an identified local non-governmental organisation that plays a critical role in development within the community.

The multi-disciplinary initiative also addressed various crime-related issues and activities, including, among others, bullyism, substance abuse, use of dangerous weapons and other issues that negatively affect the learning environment. The efforts were aimed at curbing school violence and disruption.

Brigadier Thobela Mjali, who represented SAPS Senior Management, pledged full support towards the initiative that displayed enhanced partnership in ensuring school safety. "With this kind of partnership, we can fight criminal activities at school, and maintain a positive learning environment.... As South African Police Service, we view this collaboration as an effective tool to shape better future for our children."- He said.

A representatives from Department of Basic Education also applauded the collective efforts in creating and maintaining school safety in every environment. He indicated that shaping positive learning environment can positively shape the entire society.

Provincial Manager of Public Service Association, (PSA) Mr. Madoda Maxhakana, expressed his excitement when he witnessed collaborative work by different stakeholders in ensuring a healthy learning environment, as he believed that there can never be healthy learning in an unhealthy environment.

Old Mutual also formed part of stakeholders that made the initiative successful. They expressed their excitement for being part of the multi-disciplinary initiative that seeks to create a positive learning environment. They believed that partnership and collaboration always leave positive impact in different communities

All the stakeholders unveiled an Awareness Board at Masiphathisane Senior Secondary School, as a gesture of collective efforts in ensuring crime-free learning environment.

School management and school governing body expressed their appreciation for the initiative and items donated to school. They characterized the stakeholders as a leg that compliment education, in addition to teachers, learners and parents that make education possible.

The multi-disciplinary programme is expected to continue to different schools around Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality until Thursday, 16th September 2021.