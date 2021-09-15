South Africa: Stolen Vehicles and Cellphones Seized By Police

14 September 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A multi-disciplinary operation was held in the Plessislaer and surrounding areas, which led to the successful recovery of stolen motor vehicles and various stolen goods.

It is alleged that on the 13 September 2021 at 17:00, three armed suspects entered a store at Church Street in Pietermaritzburg and took a number of cellphones and fled the scene. Police officials formed a ring of steel around Pietermaritzburg when they received information of the stolen traced cellphones to a house in Plessislaer. Upon their arrival, the suspects saw the police approaching and fled between the houses. The cellphones worth R980 000-00 along with two bicycles were recovered at the said house.

While the police were at the scene they received a complaint of vehicles that were hijacked in the Ixopo area. The said vehicles were spotted along the Umlaas Road and when the suspects saw the police vehicle approaching they abandoned the vehicles and fled the scene on foot. Both the hijacked vehicles were seized by police. The suspects are still being sought by police.

