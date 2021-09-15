South Africa: Knysna K9 Cracks Down On R252,000 Worth of Illegal Dagga

press release

Efforts by the Police to eradicate drug trafficking through intelligence-driven approach, yielded positive results when members attached to the Tsitsikamma K9 ( Knysna Dog Unit) arrested a 36-year-old man from Knysna, yesterday, 13 September 2021 for dealing in dagga.

Members attached to the Tsitsikamma K-9 (Knysna Dog Unit) operationalized information received from the public and pounced on a suspect in Clyde Street, Knysna who carried a suspicious parcel at approximately 13:50. On approach, he tried to flee but was apprehended by a vigilant member attached to the local K9 Unit. Upon searching the suspicious parcel, they found 21kg of high-quality dagga to an estimated value of R252 000-00 in his possession. Subsequent to the find, he was arrested and the dagga was confiscated as evidence. The dagga was destined for local distribution.

They suspect was due to appear in the Knysna Magistrates' court today, Tuesday, 14 September 2021 on a charge of dealing in illicit drugs.

The Eden Acting Cluster Commander, Brigadier Phumzile Cetyana commended the members for their effort to rid the streets from drugs and encouraged them to continue to work closely with communities in order to enhance their safety. He also promised that such operations will continue in order to create a safe haven for communities in the Southern Cape.