South Africa: Accused Sentenced to 35 Years Imprisonment

press release

A 34-year-old John Komane was recently sentenced to 35-years direct imprisonment by the Bloemfontein High Court.

Komane terrorized residents of Kopanong, Mangaung near Bloemfontein between 2013 and 2015 where he would commit house robberies, rape victims and rob them of their valuable belongings.

These cases were assigned to Detective Warrant Officer Jan Bezuidenhout of Provincial SECI (Serial and Electronic Crimes) Unit.

During his investigation he noticed that he was dealing with one accused as the modus operandi were the same. Victims were between the ages of 16 and 34 years and were staying around Kopanong. WO Bezuidenhout utilised forensic support to get more clues and be analysed, results thereof eventually placed the accused at the crime scenes.

During August 2019 the accused was traced in prison while serving 15 years sentence for the murder of a 68-year-old victim. The accused broke into the victim's house and strangled her to death.

On 9 September 2021 the accused was sentenced as follows:

Count 1 - house robbery - sentenced to seven years

Count 2 - rape - sentenced to seven years

Count 3 - house robbery - sentenced to seven years

Count 4 - house robbery - sentenced to seven years

Count 5 - rape - sentenced to seven years

Count 1 will run concurrently with count 5 accused sentenced to 35 years direct imprisonment but will serve 28 years as count 1 will run concurrently will count 5.

Free State Police Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane welcomed the sentencing and thanked the investigating team in ensuring that the accused was traced and convicted through thorough investigation work.