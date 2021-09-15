Uganda: MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana Slapped With New Terrorism Charges

15 September 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Fahad Malik Jjingo

The state has slapped new charges of terrorism and aiding and abetting terrorism on legislators Mohammed Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana, and four other co-accused persons.

Appearing before Masaka grade one magistrate, Grace Wakoli, during Wednesday's hybrid court session, the senior resident state attorney, Richard Birivumbuka told court that the "state had amended the charge sheet of the group adding two more charges."

The state alleges that "the group and others still at large in the period of January to august 2021 took part in killing people in Masaka region and other parts of the country."

State prosecutor Birivumbuka told court that inquiry into the case is still ongoing, asking court to adjourn the matter.

The accused now face up to six charges including three of murder and one of attempted murder in addition to the two fresh counts.

The defense lawyer, Shamimu Malende told court that the state is free to add all charges it wishes but expedite the inquiry into the matter and show the true people killing people.

"Continued holding of these people in prison denies the people of their constituencies a right to representation in parliament. Kawempe North MP, Ssegirinya and the Makindye West legislator, Allan Ssewanyana have so far missed 6 sittings and they also have health conditions which can't be handled in prison," she said..

According to her, they need access to specialised treatment.

The presiding magistrate, Mr Wakoli adjourned the matter to September 29 after ordering that the "legislators bring the issue of their illness to prison authorities as the state completes investigations."

The group is expected to be sent to high court for hearing of their case after investigations are concluded.

