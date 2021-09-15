Uganda: Museveni Commends Rotary for Free Heart Surgery

President Museveni has commended the president of Rotary International, Mr Shekhar Mehta for his offer to open up an eye hospital in Uganda and to provide free heart surgery to 100 Ugandan children in India.

"I am very happy to welcome you and your delegation to Uganda and I thank you for your offers of opening up an eye clinic in Uganda and for 100 children to go to India for heart surgery and long distance learning for school children in Uganda," he said.

The President was last evening welcoming Mr Mehta who was accompanied by his wife Mrs Rashi Mehta at State House Nakasero.

Mr Mehta who paid a courtesy call on President Museveni was also accompanied by a delegation of Rotarians who included among others the out-going Governor of district 9213 of Uganda, Mr John Magezi Ndamira and the incoming Governor Mr Mike Kennedy Sebalu. Others included Rotarians from Tanzania, Kenya and Nigeria.

President Museveni thanked the Rotary International Executive for the offer and urged them to also consider opening up a blood bank and dialysis centre.

Mr Mehta who has headquarters based in Chicago, USA and who has held a series of positions internationally extended greetings from President Modi of India and all rotarians worldwide to President Museveni.

He informed the President of the activities of Rotary International that include providing education, water, sanitation, literacy and skills development to the needy among others.

He said that they are engaged in providing school going children who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with education in form of long distance learning.

"Children should get the best of technology for learning," he noted.

Mr Mehta had earlier visited the August House where a motion was passed in recognition of his organization's humanitarian services to the needy communities in the world.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Gender Labuor and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi.