Namibia: Namaloe Vera Products Get a Boost

Namibian entrepreneur Risto Ashikoto has expanded his business of Aloe Vera products to the international market.

He has a dream to create more opportunities for young people and bridge the gap between skills and jobs to solve youth unemployment in the country.

Established last year, Namaloe Vera is a local manufacturer of natural aloe products.

Ashikoto recently announced his collaboration with the German development agency, Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to promote the Namaloe Vera products in Berlin, Germany.

Namaloe Vera is one of the 100% organic made cosmetics chosen to penetrate the German market free of charge through the Namibia Network in the Cosmetics Industry (NANCI).

"It's very important for my company and my brand to be known globally. It will also attract investors who might show interest to have a joint venture with my company. By doing that, we will create more job opportunities for the Namibian youth," he told Youth Corner.

Passionate about youth development, Ashikoto said the youth unemployment rate has drastically increased, and it is high time young people pull up their socks and create employment opportunities for themselves instead of waiting on the government.

"We, as individuals, must use those skills to be self-employed and create job opportunities for the upcoming generation. We must take examples from developed countries."

Namaloe Vera aims to be a change agent and a pathway manager towards accelerating inclusive youth employment, and its collaboration with GIZ is a true testimony to their everyday mission.

"We would like to thank GIZ for showing interest in our products and giving us an opportunity for our products to mingle within the German market. I would like to encourage our fellow youth that opportunities are everywhere, we just need to look within ourselves and start with the little we have."

In April, Ashikoto initiated a programme that enables young unemployed graduates to volunteer and gain necessary skills in the manufacturing industry.

So far, 40 young Namibians have been attached to voluntary jobs within different departments of the company.