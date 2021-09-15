South Africa: Make Your Voice Heard and Vote

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance and Human Settlements says the upcoming local government elections is a chance for communities to rebuild themselves following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on livelihoods and the lives of all South Africans.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is expected to hold the local government elections on 1 November this year where citizens will be able to vote for who they think will serve them better as members of municipal councils across the country.

"The country as a whole has recently suffered several setbacks, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic [and] the upcoming elections present an opportunity to change direction and rebuild communities.

"It is the right as well as responsibility of each South African citizen to vote; and as future leaders, young people are particularly encouraged to register and vote to shape government," the legislature's portfolio committee said in a statement.

The committee said elections present an opportunity to hold public office bearers in municipalities to account.

"The Portfolio Committee... believes there is a need for accelerated and effective delivery of municipal services to communities. Poor performance, poor service delivery, maladministration, alleged corrupt and unethical conduct by officials are amongst some of the challenges widely reported on within the various municipalities.

"Participating in the upcoming local government elections empowers communities to elect their own local government representatives and contribute towards improved service delivery," the statement said.

All of those eligible to vote are encouraged to register during the voter registration weekend to be held on Saturday 18 September and Sunday 19 September.

Alternatively, registration can be done via the IEC's voter registration website at https://registertovote.elections.org.za/Welcome