Namibia: Teacher's Polo Fraud Case Struck Off the Roll

A FRAUD case against Fransina Mwetufa, a teacher from Limbandungila Combined School in the Ohangwena region who was also arrested for attempted murder and reckless driving, was struck off the roll on Monday.

Oshakati High Court judge Hosea Angula said the amended particulars of the claim by Johannes Hendrik Maree, who dragged Mwetufa to court, were not served.

According to court documents, Mwetufa and Maree entered into a verbal agreement on 21 March this year in which they agreed that Maree would sell a VW Polo vehicle to Mwetufa for N$37 500.

Mwetufa would pay the money to Maree within an unspecified period of time, upon which Maree would hand over the vehicle and its registration documents when he received proof of payment.

On 22 March, Mwetufa allegedly fraudulently misrepresented that she had effected payment of the purchase price by forwarding a text message to Maree indicating that she had deposited an amount of N$37 500 into his account.

"Premised upon the fraudulent misrepresentation, I handed over the vehicle and the registration certificate to the defendant who took possession of the same," Maree said in his particulars of claim.

He added: "I only later discovered, after numerous visits to the various financial institutions that the transaction was fraudulent. Defendant [Mwetufa] never deposited the amount into my account, nor did I receive such an amount from the defendant."

In the court, Maree claimed that Mwetufa must make a payment of N$37 500 into his account with interest of 20% from the date of judgement to the date of final payment.

Mwetufa, who is detained at the Okongo Police Station, was arrested towards the end of March 2021 for allegedly stabbing a fellow teacher from her school and attempting to cause a road accident. She is facing charges of negligent driving and attempted murder in that incident.

A few days after her arrest, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture in Ohangwena also opened a case of forgery and uttering against her for allegedly lying about her qualifications.