Namibia: Dip in Livestock Marketed in June

FEWER animals were marketed in June due to a number of factors, including that farmers are holding onto their animals as they continue to restock after years of drought.

Livestock farming consisting of cattle, sheep, goats and pig production continues being the main agricultural activity in Namibia, accounting for about 76% of output in the country.

According to the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), a total of 78 551 livestock were marketed in June 2021 compared to 81 045 marketed during the preceding month. This was, however, about 4 000 animals more than the 74 360 marketed in June 2020.

The agency said this represents a monthly basis decline by 3,1% in June 2021, compared to a monthly composite index increase of 17,0% registered in May 2021.

Annually, the index declined by 13,9% for the period under review.

About 70% of Namibia's livestock is from commercial areas, while 6% is sourced from communal areas.

Production and marketing of livestock in communal areas are constrained by several factors, such as small herd size, diseases, poor extension services, poor grazing, and high mortality rates.

Also playing a role is a lack of market information, as well as inadequate provision of marketing infrastructure, such as marketing pens, inadequate dipping services, and the cultural practices which determine reasons for keeping livestock.

The number of cattle sent to export abattoirs and butchers stood at 5 953 animals in June 2021, compared to 7 001 recorded in the preceding month, and 9 663 cattle exported during the corresponding month a year earlier.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This saw an index decline on a monthly basis by 21,5% in June 2021, compared to an increase of 3,6% registered in May 2021. On an annual basis, the index declined by 43,1%.

The number of cattle exported on hoof was 12 055 in June 2021, compared to 10 215 recorded a month earlier, while 10 007 head of cattle were exported on hoof in June 2020.

The index for cattle exported on hoof on a monthly basis recorded a growth of 18,0% in June 2021, compared to an increase of 4,8% in the preceding month. An increase of 20,5% was recorded annually.

Live exports to South Arica and Angola comprise cattle, goats and sheep.

The number of small stock sent to export abattoirs and butchers declined to 5 128 in June 2021, from 6 437 recorded in May 2021, while 13 066 animals were registered during the same month of 2020.

"The reduction in small stock sent to export abattoirs and butchers on a monthly basis is attributed to the unavailability of animals in the market as farmers are restocking," the NSA's statement read.

Live small stock exported to South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia stood at 51 894 animals in June 2021, compared to 53 797 exported in May 2021, while 37 842 animals were exported in June 2020.

The number of pigs slaughtered locally decreased to 3 521 in June 2021, compared to 3 595 pigs slaughtered during the preceding month.

A year earlier 3 782 pigs were slaughtered locally during the corresponding month.

Email: [email protected]