Namibia: Covid-19 Vaccines Are Voluntary Says Geingob, but Eligible People Are Being Encouraged to Get Vaccinated

President HE Dr Hage Geingob on Tuesday said that Covid-19 vaccinations in the country remain voluntary amid broad discussions on various platforms about mandatory vaccination including by private employees.

The government is sticking to its policy of vaccines being voluntary, but eligible people are being encouraged to get vaccinated, Geingob said when he provided an update on the country's health regulations to combat COVID-19.

Geingob said with a daily average of over 3500 doses being administered, the vaccination uptake proves slow and far away from achieving herd immunity, but still, he implored all eligible people to get vaccinated.

According to Geingob, only 9% of the total population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 thus far.

Meanwhile, Geingob announced the new adjusted regulations which will come into place for a period of 30 days from Sept. 16 to midnight Oct. 15, will see public gatherings increased to 150, including sporting events and funerals; curfew now begins at 23:00 - 04:00; amendments to the sale of liquor remain as recently amended.

Namibia's COVID-19 death rate has declined by 85% over the last month.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula during the announcement stated that the country has sufficient doses of the vaccines for the vaccination campaign.

"We also expect to receive more donations of vaccines as well as those procured by the government," he added.