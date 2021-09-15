South Africa: Suspect Sought for Murder of an Elderly Woman

14 September 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police are seeking the assistance of the community in locating the suspect behind the rape and killing of an elderly woman on Monday, 06 September 2021 in Lwandlana Locality, at Tabase A/A, Mthatha.

The 63-year-old female was found raped and killed inside her house after the police were alerted to the incident by the family and members of the community. Upon arrival, police found an elderly woman lying on her mattress with her mouth covered with a scarf and her hands tied with electric cables.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Zithulele Moses Dladla condemned the brutal killing of the elderly woman and called upon the investigators to act swiftly in effecting arrest of those responsible.

A case of murder and rape were opened for investigation. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect can anonymously contact, Mthatha Central Police station Detective Sergeant Mtwa at 071 475 1871 or Call the Crime Stop number 086 00 10111.

