South Africa: Male Arrested for Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition

14 September 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Tuesday 14 September 2021, a 67-year-old male was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The arrest was effected after information was received about an elderly male living at Gxwalubomvu location Zadungeni A/A in Ngcobo, that was in possession of two unlicensed firearms.

On arrival at the homestead the suspect admitted that he was in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. A fly wheel firearm with twelve live rounds and a toy gun were confiscated.

The suspect will appear in court soon on related charges.

