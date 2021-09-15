South Africa: Suspects in Groot Mier Murder Remain Behind Bars

press release

Anelda Plaatjies was brutally bludgeoned to death on 12 May 2020 with an alleged blunt object at the suspects' home in Groot Mier near Rietfontein.

The three suspects were arrested on 12 May 2021 and has since been in custody.

On 14 September 2021, the accused applied for bail in the Upington Regional Court that was successfully opposed by the police as it was alleged that they hold a great threat to the safety of witnesses, the public and themselves.

"The Head for Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units in the Northern Cape, Brigadier Nicky Mills commended Sgt Jam Tyres and Mrs Madelyn de Kock from the Provincial Investigation unit for their team effort in the opposition of the bail. This ensures that the accused remain behind bars as crimes against women and children is a national priority, as declared by our State President, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, said Mills."