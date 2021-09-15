Namibia: Nurses Receive Oxygen Case Management Training

ABOUT 30 nurses in the Zambezi region, who are working in the Covid-19 high care unit, participated in an Oxygen Case Management workshop.

The two-day workshop, which took place on Monday and yesterday, is sponsored through a grant agreement between the University of Namibia (Unam) and Cardiff University to support the Ministry of Health and Social Services to train nurses.

The training aims to equip Namibian nurses with knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary to successfully deliver healthcare and support critically ill patients and to enhance nursing skills.

As such the pro-vice chancellor of Unam, Kennedy Matengu, noted that the Oxygen Namibia project aims to train about 180 nurses in six regions, who are working in high-care units of various hospitals.

The regions due to receive training are Khomas, Zambezi, Kavango East, Kavango West, Oshana and Oshikoto.

Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu welcomes the much-needed training of nurses, noting that the country has been greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the region has not been spared. He says a multi-sectoral approach is required to overcome the invisible enemy in Namibia.

"Though the daily Covid-19 infections are declining in the country, we are still concerned about the death rate, as well as non-adherence behaviours to health and safety regulations," he said.

Sampofu further noted that he is aware that there is a decrease in the death rate too, but Namibia has been hit hard by the recent waves of deaths.

"The Covid-19 pandemic leaves us with a lot of trauma, however, we can emerge stronger if we are kind and empathetic to each other."

The assistant pro-vice chancellor of Unam at Katima Mulilo Campus, Bennett Kangumu, urged the student and staff population to get vaccinated at any of the various vaccination points across the region.

"The Covid-19 death rate in Namibia stands at 3 436, that number is higher than the student and staff population of Unam Katima Mulilo campus. Therefore, you need to take vaccinations seriously to protect yourselves and your loved ones," he said, while thanking nurses and other frontline workers for their selfless service.