Namibia: NWR Offers 50 Percent Discount for Frontline Officers

Since March 2020, Covid-19 has altered the way of life for many Namibians.

However, frontline officers such as health professionals, police officers and military personnel have been at the forefront of helping manage the impact of the pandemic.

The high demand for their work has prevented some of them from taking a vacation to recharge their batteries.

Considering this, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited has initiated a special campaign to honour all frontline officers in Namibia and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The campaign started in late August and will run until 15 October 2021.

NWR spokesperson Mufaro Njabulo Nesongano stated, "It's close to two years that Covid-19 dramatically changed everything about life. Yet, our frontline officers have been steadfast in ensuring that we, as a nation, are taken care of. For this reason, we at NWR decided to honour our frontline officers by coming up with a special, strictly for them. Therefore, each frontline officer qualifies for a 50% discount in acquiring or renewing a Namleisure card until mid-October 2021".

"With the Namleisure card, each frontline officer will qualify for a cheaper rate off our current special on accommodation and a 25% discount on activities and meals at any NWR resort for a year. To qualify for the discount, they need to provide proof of their frontline status during the application period. The other special, which is in honour of them, will allow Namibians and SADC residents an opportunity to book at any of our Eco resorts (Dolomite, Onkoshi and Sossus Dune Lodge) for two nights and get the third night for free."

Nesongano added that through these specials, aimed at honouring the frontline officers, NWR hopes they will get an opportunity to feel appreciated.

Additionally, each time a frontline officer acquires or renews a Namleisure card, they will automatically get entry to a competition to stand a chance to win a two-night stay for two at any NWR resort on a bed and breakfast basis.

"Every frontline officer is worthy of being honoured and celebrated for the unmeasurable sacrifices they have been making and continue to make. We, thus, hope this gesture from us can accord all our frontline officers in Namibia and SADC an opportunity to rest and recuperate when time allows, as they have surely sacrificed a lot for all of us," said NWR managing director Matthias Ngwangwama.