Tanzania: Samia Tips On Next Female President

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday expressed optimism that Tanzanians will endorse a female candidate to become the next president in the planned 2025 general election.

She said the female President in power was the outcome of the country's constitution as well as God's discretionary power hence women have something to prove in the next general election, which will be held in 2025.

Speaking at the commemoration of the International Day of Democracy held in Dar es Salaam Wednesday, President Samia said women have successfully pushed to the extent of having a first female Vice President in the country.

"What we have so far contributed with our sisters and our mothers, including Mama Anna Abdallah, was pushing until when a woman became the Vice President. If it was not in God's discretion, It would have been difficult to be here.

"... .we will endorse the female President in 2025," the President said and applauded by participants attended the event.

She said women will be happy in 2025 when after endorsement of a female president as she urged them to consider unity and put their 'things' in order.