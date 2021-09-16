Kenya: Socialite Huddah 'Scared' of Making Babies

Socialite Huddah Monroe says she's not entertained the thought of having a baby, yet.

She shared these thoughts during a question-and-answer session on Instagram, arguing she is 'scared' of having babies because she believes she may turn out to be a possessive mum.

Munroe's feelings on parenthood were prompted by a fan who expressed her joy of being united with her child after being apart for two years.

The fan wrote: "I'm excited to meet my baby next month after two years."

"Wow! That's long. I am scared of having a baby because I might be too clingy," responded Huddah.

Never afraid to post semi-nude pictures of herself, Huddah has been making headlines since her debut in the entertainment industry as the girlfriend of rapper Jackson Makini, popularly known as Prezzo.

But then living life in the fast lane and traveling to exotic destinations in the world left many of her fans with questions as to how she is able to finance her luxury life.

In 2019, she took to social media advising women to sell their bodies, save some money, and open businesses.

She went ahead to tell women not to depend on men for financial support without building their own personal life.

In past interviews, Huddah also claims to have made her money from working as a realtor.

She later started her makeup brand Huddah cosmetics.