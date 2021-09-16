Kenya: Socialite Huddah 'Scared' of Making Babies

15 September 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Socialite Huddah Monroe says she's not entertained the thought of having a baby, yet.

She shared these thoughts during a question-and-answer session on Instagram, arguing she is 'scared' of having babies because she believes she may turn out to be a possessive mum.

Munroe's feelings on parenthood were prompted by a fan who expressed her joy of being united with her child after being apart for two years.

The fan wrote: "I'm excited to meet my baby next month after two years."

"Wow! That's long. I am scared of having a baby because I might be too clingy," responded Huddah.

Never afraid to post semi-nude pictures of herself, Huddah has been making headlines since her debut in the entertainment industry as the girlfriend of rapper Jackson Makini, popularly known as Prezzo.

But then living life in the fast lane and traveling to exotic destinations in the world left many of her fans with questions as to how she is able to finance her luxury life.

In 2019, she took to social media advising women to sell their bodies, save some money, and open businesses.

She went ahead to tell women not to depend on men for financial support without building their own personal life.

In past interviews, Huddah also claims to have made her money from working as a realtor.

She later started her makeup brand Huddah cosmetics.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X