Nigeria to Lift Ban On Twitter in a 'Few Days' - Minister

15 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabir Yusuf

Mr Mohammed said progress is being made in talks with the social media giant.

The Nigerian government says it will lift the ban on Twitter in a 'few days.'

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this while answering questions from State House journalists at the end of Wednesday's cabinet meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Mohammed said progress is being made in talks with the social media giant.

"I think even Twitter itself two days ago gave what I will call a progress report on our talks with them, and I think if I want to quote them rightly it has been productive and quite respectful.

"And as to the qualifying word for when or how soon, I want to assure you that the time that Twitter operation has been suspended, between the time it has been suspended, and when it will be restored is by far, much, much shorter.

"That I can assure you that it is by far in other words, if the operation has been suspended for about 100 days now, I can tell that we're just actually talking about a few, just a few more days now," he said.

Nigeria suspended the operations of Twitter in June after accusing the social media firm of intervening in Nigeria's domestic issues. Many Nigerians and the international community have condemned the ban.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X