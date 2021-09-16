Nigeria: Six Soldiers Wounded in Encounter With ISWAP Terrorists

15 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The six soldiers were wounded when Nigerian Army troops were on clearance patrol around Burimari village of Ngazai Local Government of Borno State.

At least six soldiers of the Nigerian Army have been confirmed injured during an encounter with members of Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP).

Sources familiar with the situation said the army troops were on clearance patrol on Wednesday morning around Burimari village of Ngazai Local Government of Borno State when the soldiers were injured.

The six soldiers were subsequently transferred to Forward Operation Base in Gajiran town.

The attack comes less than a week after armed bandits attacked a military base in in Zamfara State, leaving security personnel killed, others wounded.

At least 12 personnel were confirmed dead while three were wounded in the attack at Forward Operation Base in Mutumji, Dansadau Local Government of Zamfara State.

The attack also come comes even as hundreds of members of the terrorists group have 'repented' and handed over themselves and families to the authorities.

Boko Haram and ISWAP have terrorised the North-east zone and Lake Chad region for over a decade.

Aside from insurgency in the North-east, other parts of the country are also suffering one form of insecurity or the other.

The North-central and North-west states are battling banditry while the South-east and South-south are battling attacks by ESN members.

President Muhammadu Buhari had promised on several occasions to tackle the rising security challenges in the country though there has been no significant improvement.

