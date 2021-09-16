Nigerian Agritech Startup Releaf Secures $4.2m to Scale Its Food Processing Technology

15 September 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

The distance between their farms and the nearest processor is key for smallholder farmers who need to process their crops. And though Nigeria's food processing systems have a keen resemblance to the West with respect to big factories and huge economies of scale in high-demand cities, farmers still suffer from poor logistics networks.

With distance and logistics problems, farmers' crops can go bad and when factories buy them, it affects their processing yields and price. Farmers, witnessing post-harvest loss, also get paid less and miss the opportunity to invest in their crops production.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

